Many in the farming community were shocked to hear of the passing of well-known pedigree Holstein breeder, Gerard Curtin.

The late Gerard Curtin operated the Greenlawn herd alongside his two sons, Gearoid and Darragh, his wife Mairead and his daughter, Suzanne.

Gerard passed away at Cork University Hospital on Tuesday (May 31), following an accident on his property a number of weeks ago.

Alongside dairy farming, Gerard worked for Kerry County Council in its waste-water treatment plant.

Gerard was well known in pedigree-Holstein breeder circles, with cows and heifers originating from his herd found in nearly every part of the country.

Speaking to Agriland, John Tevlin from Ballyjamesduff Mart in Co. Cavan (where Gerard regularly sold animals) said: “As word spread through Ballyjamesduff there was an air of sadness around the mart, which shows the high esteem he was held in, even with many people having never met him.”

John added: “We had been dealing with Gerard and his family for a number of years, and he was always a gentleman and a pleasure to do business with.

“Gerard was a perfectionist with his dairy stock and had a great passion for pedigree breeding.

“Farmers that have purchased stock from Gerard became repeat customers after seeing just how high-quality the stock he sold were,” John continued.

“Anytime you met Gerard, you were greeted with a great welcome and Ballyjamesduff Mart would like to pass on our sympathies to his wife Mairead and their children.”

Also speaking to Agriland, Leo O’Connor, chairperson of Kerry Holstein Friesian Breeders’ club said: “We are deeply saddened as a club to hear of the tragic loss of Gerard; he was very forward thinking.

“Gerard’s two sons competed in Kerry herd competitions every year and have done very well, winning several awards.

“We hope to see them continuing with that; they are doing a super job running a super herd of cows,” Leo said.

Funeral arrangements for Gerard will be known in due course.