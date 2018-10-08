Free agri business advisory events to be held this week

Three agri business advisory events are set to be held this week by Bank of Ireland for farmers and industry stakeholders.

Bank of Ireland’s 19th National Enterprise Week (October 5 – 12) will see a series of 24 events taking place nationwide, around the theme of ‘Investing for Business Growth’ to help SMEs and agri businesses shape the best investment strategy for their business, according to the bank.

Three of the events are dedicated to supporting agri business and farming and will take place in Kilkenny, Galway and Monaghan.

Kilkenny

In Kilkenny, Bank of Ireland will host an event aimed at the agri sector this Wednesday, October 10, at Bank of Ireland branch, Parliament Street, Kilkenny, from 9:45am to 11:30am.

The event is free to attend and open to all Kilkenny agri businesses and the farming community.

Conor Kearney, a local farmer, will talk about how he and his father transformed their farming enterprise along with key learnings from their conversion project.

Conor will also discuss experiences in New Zealand and how they influenced the changes he made back home with his father in Ireland.

Also speaking at the event will be Andre Van Barneveld, dairy consultant from Graise Consultancy who supported the Kearney farm along with other experience.

Those interested in attending this event can book their place here.

Monaghan

In Monaghan, Bank of Ireland will host an event on Thursday, October 11, entitled “Investing for Business Growth” at the Hillgrove Hotel, Monaghan from 8:00am to 10:00am.

The event is free to attend and open to all Monaghan SMEs, agri businesses and farmers.

Lee Evans, head of FX strategy from Bank of Ireland Global Markets team, will be among the speakers at the event.

The speakers will be discussing investment strategy and also examining the potential impact of Brexit on SMEs and the farming community.

Attendees will also be able to seek advice in relation to currency volatility.

Those interested in learning more information and reserving a place can contact Marian Mullen, community banking leader for Monaghan, on: 086-8277238.

Galway

Also on Thursday, a free Galway event hosted by Bank of Ireland in association with Teagasc will take place at the Loughrea Hotel, Loughrea from 8:00pm to 9:15pm.

Aimed at agri businesses and farmers, the theme is around investing for growth, particularly within the agri sector.

Teagasc will also provide an update on its Fodder Support Scheme.

Those interested in reserving a place can do so by phoning Margaret Barrett from Bank of Ireland on: 087-4001292.

Commenting about the events, Sean Farrell, head of agriculture for Bank of Ireland – who will be speaking at all three listed events – said:

“Bank of Ireland’s National Enterprise Week programme aims to help SMEs, agri businesses and farmers throughout Ireland grow their opportunities.

In addition to attendees gaining insights on investment trends, achieving growth and greater returns and enabling efficiencies, the events will also examine the potential impact of Brexit and how best to prepare.