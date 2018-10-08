Mental health and resilience: Farmer-led talk on tonight

A mental health and resilience talk is set to take place this evening (Monday, October 8) in Co. Laois.

Organised by Laois Macra na Feirme, with support from Laois Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), the talk will include two guest speakers to discuss the important issue among farmers.

The event – which is free to attend – will take place at the Maldron Hotel Portlaoise, just off the M7, from 8:00pm.

Refreshments will be served on the night.

Anthony O’Prey, health promotion officer with Offaly Local Development Company, will discuss mental health, having previously given a talk on building resilience among farmers earlier this year.

Meanwhile, David Kerr – a well-known dairy farmer and mental health advocate – will also take to the stage to cover the issue from a farmer’s perspective.

The event is being run in association with Mental Health Week 2018, which runs throughout this week from Sunday, October 7, through to Saturday, October 13.

Advertisement

Speaking to AgriLand ahead of tonight’s event, chairperson of Laois Macra Veronica Wheatley said all are welcome to attend.

“Huge appreciation to all who have helped in the organising of tonight and our guest speakers for their time,” she said.

Commenting on the county organisation’s preparation for tonight, she added: “Laois Macra is a place where all individuals are welcome.

By participating in competitions, to community involvement and even upskilling, it allows its members build relationships with people who may be able to share insight on how to cope with testing times. It’s a friendship and community.

“As chair of the county, I’d like to believe we see our involvement as members as also looking out for each other’s interests within club and county; not having to depend on the organisation but aiding each other and also enjoying the highlights too.