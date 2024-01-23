A woman has died after a car hit a group of demonstrating farmers in southern France this morning (Tuesday, January 23).

The incident occurred in the department of Ariege (a department in France is a local authority, similar to a county council).

It is understood that the woman’s partner and daughter were seriously injured in the incident.

The death of the women was confirmed and commented on by various sources, including the local authority, the country’s agriculture minister, the prime minister, and President Emmanuel Macron.

Reacting to the woman’s death, Marc Fesneau, France’s minister for agriculture, said on social media: “As part of union action to defend her profession and express her expectations, a young farmer died early this morning in Ariege.

“I think of her, I think of her partner and her daughter… this is a tragedy for all of us.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to her family and her colleagues in Ariege,” Fesneau added.

The local authorities confirmed that an incident occurred at around 5:45a.m today at the town of Pamiers in Ariege “at the scene of the agricultural event”.

35 firefighters and 13 police officers responded to the incident.

The local authority also asked citizens not to “relay rumours that may circulate”.

Also responding to the incident, Arnaud Gaillot, the president of Jeunes Agriculteurs, a young farmers’ association, said: “I learned with deep sadness of the tragedy that occurred early this morning in Ariege during a demonstration… a farming family was… hit by a vehicle.

“In these particularly difficult times, my thoughts and support go to the family cruelly affected by this tragedy, as well as to all Ariege farmers,” Gaillot added.

France’s Prime Minister Gabriel Attal also reacted to the incident, saying: “This morning, in Ariege, a farmer died, hit by a car. Two members of her family were seriously injured.

“Today, all our farmers are in mourning. Our nation is shocked and united. On behalf of the government, I want to express my sorrow and express my full support to the family and loved ones of the victims.”

Media in France is reporting that the local public persecutor is investigating the incident and that the police have detained the occupants of the car.

However, it is also reported that, at the moment, there is no evidence that the driver of the car acted with intent to cause injury.

Protests in France

Farmers are protesting in many locations in France today over a range of issues.

The demonstrations have been arranged by the young farmers’ group Jeunes Agriculteurs, and the FNSEA, the country’s leading farm organisation.

It is understood that the farmers are demonstrating on price issues and environmental regulation, among other concerns.

It is also understood that representatives of Jeunes Agriculteurs and the FNSEA met Prime Minister Gabriel Attal this morning.

The current protests in France appear to be regionally organised. The capital, Paris, seems unaffected by protests at the present time.

However, farmers may descend on the capital in coming days, as they did in Germany recently.