Fourth of 6 ‘Working Wonders’ revealed: It’s going to the FTMTA Farm Machinery Show

A tractor belonging to Tom Fahey is the fourth of six short-listed ‘Working Wonders‘ that will feature at February’s Farm Tractor & Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) Farm Machinery Show – as part of a country-wide competition.

Last week’s short-listed winner – Tom’s entry – is a JCB Fastrac 155-65 (pictured above and below), which dates from 1993.

Tom (based in the Glen of Aherlow, Co. Tipperary) bought the tractor about three years ago, at which point it was wearing its yellow factory livery. However, at that time “a bit of work had to be done on the paint-work”.

After we bought it we decided we would paint it black and silver but, mechanically, she was 100%.

Tom went on to explain that the tractor spends most of its time pulling a low-loader – often involved in tree surgery activities. It is showing 8,500 or so hours on the clock (odometer).

“She would be good to pull and is very comfortable on the road. If you had to go a long distance it would be very fast as well; she could do around 60kph,” he said.

Tom explained that the tractor was built for the road, but can deliver in the field too.

“It would be a bit light on the back-end in a hilly field, but when you put on the 4WD she’s perfect.

“I was always fascinated by them and was always mad to get one; then this one came up for sale in Mallow. I couldn’t get over how comfortable they are.”

Concluding, Tom said: “It’s a tractor that you would be looking forward to driving; you wouldn’t mind if you had to go 20 miles in it.”

What happens now?

Tom’s tractor was short-listed from last week’s entries, because it attracted the most online votes (on the competition page on the FTMTA’s website). Anyone and everyone can vote.

Tom, along with the owners of the other five short-listed tractors, gets FTMTA merchandise and, additionally, three pairs of tickets for the show. All six tractors will then be transported to and from the FTMTA Farm Machinery Show – free of charge – where they will be shown for the duration of the three-day event.

And, if that’s not enough, a full (free) valet service will be provided for each of the short-listed tractors – to ensure that they’re looking their best for the event.

Visitors attending February’s show will be asked to vote – by simply dropping tokens or wrist-bands into the relevant collection point (placed beside each of the six short-listed tractors) at the event.

Voting will close on the third day (Saturday, February 8) of the show – at noon. The overall winner will be announced before the event draws to a close – later that day.

The grand (€3,000) prize…

The lucky (overall) winner will then get his or her hands on €3,000 worth of tyres – kindly sponsored by FTMTA member firm AgriGear (based in Bailieborough, Co. Cavan).

It should be noted that all entries (tractors) must be taxed and insured. If you would like to enter your treasured tractor, click here.