Fota Wildlife Park closed until further notice as bird flu confirmed

Fota Wildlife Park in Co. Cork will remain closed until further notice after cases of avian influenza virus (bird flu) were confirmed at the facility.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon confirmed that samples taken from captive birds that died at Fota Wildlife Park have tested positive for the virus.

Following a report from a veterinary practitioner to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) samples from a number of dead captive birds were tested in the department’s veterinary laboratory in Backweston, Co. Kildare.

"The preliminary test results are positive for H5N1 avian influenza virus. Further laboratory testing will be carried out tomorrow to determine pathogenicity.

"A veterinary epidemiological investigation is being carried out, and the results of this will inform decisions on the management of this situation," a DAFM spokesperson said.

Fota Wildlife Park

Fota Wildlife Park, part of the Zoological Society of Ireland, is located on 100ac at Fota Island 10km east of Cork City and has an annual attendance of approximately 430,000 visitors.

In a statement, Fota Wildlife Park confirmed that the attraction will remain closed until further notice from the department of agriculture.

"Further updates will be shared in due course," the statement added.

Bird flu

In recent months, there have been a number of cases of bird flu detected in wild birds in Ireland, mainly sea birds in coastal areas.

In 2025, a total of 41 cases of avian influenza in wild birds have been detected to date.

Minister Heydon has emphasised the importance, of biosecurity to protect poultry and captive birds.

"Biosecurity is the single most effective way to prevent the virus spreading from wild birds into poultry, or between poultry flocks.

"The detection of H5N1 avian influenza virus in captive birds from Fota Wildlife Park highlights the ongoing risk posed by avian influenza and is a reminder to all who keep poultry, whether commercial holdings or those who have some backyard hens, to stay aware and take precautions to prevent contact with or contamination from wild birds.

"Report any suspicions of avian influenza to your local Regional Veterinary Office without delay," he said.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has advised that the risk to public health from the strain of avian influenza currently circulating (H5N1) is considered low for the general public, and low to medium for occupationally exposed people.

Northern Ireland

Meanwhile, the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) in Northern Ireland said a protection zone has been put in place after bird flu was confirmed at a commercial poultry premises in Co. Tyrone.

"Local confirmation of highly pathogenic avian influenza (H5N1) was provided by DAERA official laboratory, the Agri-food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI) on October 5, 2025, following reports from the farm private veterinary practitioner of concerns at the farm.

"A Temporary Control Zone (TCZ) comprising of a 3km TCZ-a and a 10km TCZ-B was established on October 5 around the suspect premises located near Mountjoy, Omagh, Co. Tyrone.

"A 72 hr standstill of all movements to and from the zone was implemented," a DAERA spokesperson said.

A depopulation and removal of infected poultry commenced and concluded on October 7 at the site and preliminary cleansing and disinfection has been effective.

"Final confirmation of infection was received from the UK and EU Reference laboratories on October 9 and 10 respectively.

"The TCZ was replaced by a 3km Protection Zone and 10km Surveillance Zone on October 9, 2025.

"Movement restrictions into and out of the zone apply and a Movement Licencing Centre has been established to streamline and approve applications," the spokesperson added.