Fota Wildlife Park closed due to suspect bird flu cases

Fota Wildlife Park in Co. Cork is closed temporarily due to suspected cases of avian influenza (bird flu).

The popular facility has announced a two-day closure with public access being suspended today (Tuesday, October 14) and Wednesday (October 15).

It follows a report being sent by Fota Wildlife Park to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) about the suspected bird flu cases.

Samples taken from the site are currently being tested to confirm the presence of bird flu.

In a statement, Fota Wildlife Park said that "further updates will be shared in due course".

Fota Wildlife Park, part of the Zoological Society of Ireland, is located on 100ac at Fota Island 10km east of Cork City and has an annual attendance of approximately 430,000 visitors.

Cork

In September, Cork City Council confirmed that a number of cases of bird flu had been identified at The Lough Bird Sanctuary.

The council said bird flu is "currently circulating in wild birds" and has been detected following tests on a number of birds which were found dead at The Lough.

It issued a warning to anyone visiting the The Lough to "avoid contact with sick or dead wild birds" at the location.

"A temporary ban on fishing has been introduced at the amenity and its bird feeder has been decommissioned temporarily, as a precaution," the council added.

The Lough is managed by Cork City Council, it highlighted today that "agreed protocols are in place to ensure the swift removal of sick or dead birds from the area".

Earlier this month, disease control measures, including humane culling and the introduction of control zones, were initiated by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) in Northern Ireland following a suspect case of bird flu at a commercial poultry premises near Omagh.

Bird flu

Avian influenza, or bird flu, is a contagious and often fatal viral disease of birds and is a notifiable animal disease.

Bird flu continues to circulate in wild birds in Ireland and 41 have so far tested positive in 2025.

Bird flu can affect many different types of birds including domesticated birds such as chickens, turkeys, ducks, geese and other fowl.

Although bird flu can be very contagious between birds, the HSE Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSE-HPSC) and the European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC) advise that the risk to public health from the strain of avian influenza that is circulating is very low.

Members of the public are advised not touch sick or dead wild birds and to report any suspected cases to their regional veterinary office or contact the National Disease Emergency Hotline or use the DAFM 'Avian Check' app.