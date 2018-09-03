Fodder frenzy: Outlying silage-bale prices from €10 to €50

With the baling frenzy set to continue for the coming weeks as farmers work to fill the fodder deficit, AgriLand took a look at some of the outlying silage-bale prices from across the country.

It should be noted that the prices posted below are as quoted on listed advertisements for standard 4X4 round bales.

The highest asking price noted was €50 in counties Offaly and Kerry. In Co. Longford, silage bales were on offer at €10.

According to a Co. Kerry silage seller, the bales will be made in the coming week, weather permitting. The bales will be second-cut crop and are expected to be clean bales from good arable land. The asking price for these bales is €50.

On the other hand, a seller in Co. Longford explained that his bales at €10 were cut from land that had become overgrown and were cut to “clean off” the fields. They had all been sold at the time of writing.

It is understood the variation in asking price is directly linked to the quality of the bales.

The next highest price was €45/bale and these bales can be found in Co. Cork and Co. Meath. They are said to be of top-quality and are of both first and second-cut origin.