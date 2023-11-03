Flahavan’s is now one of the major oatmeal brands in South Korea and an example of an Irish success story in the country, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has said.

Minister McConalogue met with Flahavan’s during this week’s whole of government trade mission to Korea and hailed the company’s success as well as the quality of the Irish tillage sector.

Tillage is a major contributor to Ireland’s food and drinks sector, producing high-quality ingredients such as the oats used by Flahavan’s, the minister said.

On his final afternoon in Korea, Minister McConalogue continued his programme of meetings with Bord Bia client companies and their customers.

Advertisement

Flahavan’s

As an Origin Green founding member, the company’s work and activities to become more sustainable are validated through measurement, audit and inspection, he said and added:

“Origin Green provides Flahavan’s customers worldwide with assurances of their commitment to sustainability. This fully organic product also contributes to meeting our organic goals.”

Flahavan’s have built “impressive success” in Korea as the brand is recognised as a healthy and wholesome option, according to Bord Bia CEO Jim O’Toole.

As a gold member of the Origin Green programme, Flahavan’s are “ideally placed” to present sustainable, high-quality Irish food to the Korean consumer, O’Toole added.

Advertisement

Bord Bia recently carried out market research to better understand new ways for Korean families to enjoy oat-based products.

“Flahavan’s are using this insight to drive their future growth ambitions,” the Bord Bia CEO added.

Asian market

The trade mission included key political and trade meetings across a range of sectors, including meat, oats, equine, animal feed and agri-tech.

The work of promoting Irish agri-food exports in Asia continues next week when Minister of State Martin Heydon will lead a trade mission to Malaysia and the Philippines.