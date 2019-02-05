Flagship forager on its way to FTMTA Farm Machinery Show…with a surprise

A range-topping Jaguar 980 will be centre stage on the Claas stand at this week’s Farm Tractor & Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) Farm Machinery Show (in Punchestown).

The machine on display will apparently be wrapped in a distinctive black livery.

Only a few years ago, says Claas, the typical size of Jaguar operated by a contractor here would have been a 516hp 860. However, recent years have apparently seen a move towards the higher-specification 900 series, with a “notable number” of 775hp 970 and even 884hp 980 models being sold.

The current (type-498) Jaguar 980 was introduced for the 2018 season; it ushered in a number of new features. Central to these is an enhanced crop flow through the machine; a key feature is the hydraulic clamping system for the shearbar.

This, claims Claas, allows for “highly accurate sharpening”, but also “improved chop quality and reduced wear”.

Other new features include automatic adjustment of the chopping cylinder (drum) concave, so that the gap between the blades and the concave remains constant – for an “even blow and reduced fuel use”. There is also the option of a hydrostatic drive system for front attachments.

Your show ‘tool-kit’

Don’t forget that the FTMTA Farm Machinery Show takes place this week. It kicks off on Thursday (February 7) and runs until Saturday (February 9).

The venue, as before, is Punchestown – near Naas, Co. Kildare.

On Thursday and Friday, the show will be open from 10:00am to 6:00pm. On Saturday, it will be open from 10:00am to 5:00pm.

The FTMTA has produced a detailed map of the show, showing the overall layout of the event and, more specifically, the location of the various exhibitors.

Knowing where to go

Below is a JPEG image of the official map.

If you have a suitable viewer (application) on your PC, tablet or smart-phone, click on this link to open up a PDF of the map.

In the PDF version, you will be able to zoom in and decipher all of the finer details.

Don’t forget to download it to your mobile device, so that you can access it when you need it most (at the event itself).

A list of exhibitors at this year’s event, together with the corresponding stand numbers, is provided below.