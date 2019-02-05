‘Progress has been slow’ on People in Dairy Action Plan

Progress on the ‘People in Dairy Action Plan’ – which was published by Michael Creed, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine last June – has been slow, according to Teagasc research officer Paidi Kelly.

The plan was submitted to the minister last summer after being drawn up by the ‘People in Dairy Industry Stakeholder Group’, which was chaired by the former General Secretary at Minister Creed’s department, Tom Moran.

However, over six months later, the plan hasn’t fully taken off the ground. For example, the position of programme manager – a role that entails implementing several aspects of the plan – has only been advertised within the last number of weeks, Kelly told AgriLand.

The purpose of the plan is to grow the labour supply within the dairy industry, as herd sizes and the scale of the sector continue to grow. Among the challenges the plan predicted, it argued that the sector would need an additional 6,000 new entrants within the next decade to match expansion.

However, Kelly adds that a number of positive steps have been taken in the time since the plan was submitted to the minister.

Teagasc have begun offering courses in farm labour efficiency and farm human resources (HR) practices – with two PhD students taking classes since September.

Also, a new project – entitled ‘Newbie’ – as been organised which, Teagasc hopes, will encourage and support new entrants to the dairy sector and promote careers in farming.

Teagasc has also been running events with a focus on labour efficiency and HR skills on dairy farms.

Regarding the figure of 6,000 new entrants over the next ten years, Kelly said that the progress on that number will not be known until the next farm structural survey, which is carried out every three years.

However, he highlighted that, between 2010 and 2016, there had been a 40% increase in employees on dairy farms which, he said, “matches the model well”.