‘Next steps taken’ towards European dairy auction venture

The initial consultation period regarding the establishment of a joint venture to operate a European-based auction mechanism for European dairy products has been concluded by the European Energy Exchange (EEX) and Global Dairy Trade (GDT).

The initiative between EEX and GDT received a high level of interest in the market during the evaluation process.

To date, EEX and GDT have met with more than 50 key participants of the dairy value chain.

These include sellers and buyers across France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, Scandinavia, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, as well as buyers from Asia.

Following the completion of the market consultation and initial evaluations with potential IT partners, EEX and GDT will now enter the next phase of the project to further develop the scope of possible services, obtain commitments from potential customers, validate commercial viability and agree a partnership arrangement between EEX and GDT.

Final decisions by both partners on the initiative are expected by mid-2019.

If positive, the first auction of the new venture would take place in 2020, according to the organisers.

EEX

The European Energy Exchange (EEX) claims to be “the leading energy exchange in Europe which develops, operates and connects secure, liquid and transparent markets for energy and related products”.

Advertisement

As part of EEX Group, a group of companies serving international commodity markets, EEX offers contracts on power and emission allowances as well as freight and agricultural products.

EEX is part of Deutsche Börse Group.

Global Dairy Trade

Global Dairy Trade is a wholly-owned subsidiary of New Zealand-based Fonterra Cooperative Group Limited, and is the world’s leader in global dairy trading.

Global Dairy Trade offers a range of complementary services for dairy buyers, manufacturers and the financial dairy trading sector.