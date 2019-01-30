Farm Safety Partnership presents recognition award

A healthcare trust which runs several programmes for rural and farming families – including drop-in sessions at local marts – has been honoured for its services to farm safety.

The Farm Safety Partnership presented the Northern Health and Social Care Trust (NHSCT) with an award for its contribution to health and safety for farming families on Tuesday (January 29).

The trust provides a wide range of services in health and social care across Antrim, Ballymena, Ballymoney, Carrickfergus, Coleraine, Cookstown, Larne, Magherafelt, Moyle and Newtownabbey.

Promoting farm wellbeing

Since 2006, staff have been promoting the health, wellbeing and safety of farm families in the district. The trust has also been involved in a series of events in recent years including the ‘Focus on the Farm Family’ and ‘Child Safety on Farms’ programmes.

Since 2012, the trust has managed and coordinated the Farm Families Health Check Programme, a regional initiative, which aims to increase access to health screening and advice services at local marts and community events.

Chairman of the Farm Safety Partnership Harry Sinclair said: “I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the NHSCT on their efforts and contribution in raising the profiles of health, wellbeing and safety for farming families.

The Farm Safety Partnership, along with its 21 affiliate members, aims to raise the profile of farm safety in Northern Ireland and help improve the health and safety of the local farming community.

“Farming is such a vital part of the Northern Ireland economy, it is important that through the affiliates commitment to keep farm safety at the forefront of their activities, that we all play an essential role in helping to keep our farmers and their families safe.”