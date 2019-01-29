Hard Brexit could see tariffs of €1.7 billion on Irish agri food exports

If the UK was to impose World Trade Federation (WTO) tariffs on Irish agricultural exports, such rates could be up to 70% and 75%, according to Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed.

“For the €4.5 billion of food that Ireland exports to the UK, an additional €1.7 billion in tariffs could be placed by the UK,” the minister told attendees at the Irish Farmers’ Association’s (IFA’s) Annual General Meeting (AGM) this evening (Tuesday, January 29).

The minister added that the UK has notified the WTO that it intends to provide such tariffs in the event of a no-deal crash-out.

Under such conditions, beef would see tariffs of 70%, while sheep meat would be slapped with 75% tariffs. There would be opportunities for sheep meat markets in France, the minister said.

The lowest tariffs would likely be imposed on fish, he added.

He said, however, that it all depends on what the UK does next.

It is known that the UK has notified its intentions, but it could still change direction or even apply 0% rates on EU imports – though it would have to answer to the WTO later for breaking regulations in favouring one market over another.

Hard Brexit supports

Earlier in the day, mooted measures that could be introduced by the European Commission to help negate the impact of a hard Brexit were discussed.

Following talks with Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development Phil Hogan, IFA president Joe Healy said:

“He was talking about, in the event of a no-deal Brexit, measures that have been tried and trusted in the Russian embargo and also the time of the BSE.”

The president expanded on what measures were mentioned during talks with the commissioner.

Measures like the aids to private storage, intervention, and some financial contribution as well – that those measures are there.