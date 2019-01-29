Prime agricultural land on 14ac sees guide price of €430,000

An equestrian-based property currently resides in Killowen, Rhode, Co. Offaly, offering c.14ac of prime agricultural land, a residence and a variety of outbuildings catering towards horses.

The property is located on the Offaly-Meath border, with the village of Rhode around 7.2km in distance. Rhode is situated on the R400 at its junction with the R441 which leads to Edenderry.

Additionally, Edenderry is 8km in distance from the property; Kinnegad is 12km; Mullingar is 18km; The Curragh is 40km; and Dublin is 60km.

Both Rhode and Edenderry offer facilities and amenities for everyday needs, while Edenderry is the second largest town in Offaly.

Tony Mulvin, of Tony Mulvin Auctioneers, is the agent looking after the sale. Commenting on its availability, he said: “This is a retirement sale where the vendors are looking to downsize.”

Prime land

The residential farm is situated on c.14ac of prime agricultural land. It is contained in one block, has road frontage and site potential – subject to planning permission.

It comes with a variety of outbuildings, including:

A double-door garage;

An automatic horse walker;

Three stables with a tack/feed area;

A hay barn; and

A sand arena.

The double-door garage is made of block construction with a tiled roof; it is power and plumbed, with side door access and roller doors.

As well, the barn is made of concrete walls and cladded construction, with a large sliding main door and side door access.

The rear of property has c.1ac of forestry. There is separate access to the yard, while the property contains quality post and rail fencing throughout.

Surrounding the residence are landscaped gardens and lawns with shrubbery, and a tarmac entrance with a concrete path around the bungalow.

As well as equestrian pursuits, commenting on additional ventures, Tony said: “This property would also suit a hobby farmer or enthusiast who wished to keep sheep or for vegetable or market gardening purposes or horticulture use.

“The property was originally a part of a larger farm from which sections were sold off over the years.”

5-bed bungalow

The residence comprises a five-bed dormer bungalow. It is bright and spacious and very well presented.

“The property is finished to a high standard throughout and presented in superb condition,” detailed Tony.

The accommodation includes: a sitting room; a dining area; a kitchen/living area; a utility area; two bedrooms with en-suites; and an additional bedroom.

Upstairs are two further bedrooms and a main bathroom.

Viewing of the property is through Tony Mulvin. The guide price is €430,000.

Commenting on the market, Tony said: “The interest in the property is mostly local and those with equestrian interests would be among the leading enquirers.

“This is because of the scarcity of smaller holdings with both land and accommodation,” he concluded.

Further information can be found online on Tony Mulvin’s website.