Land holding available in lots in the ‘King’s County’

On the market in Carrick, Castlejordan, Co. Offaly is a 53ac land holding, available for sale as whole, or in two separate lots. The entirety of the farm is contained within one block.

John Coyne, of John Coyne Estates, is delighted to present the holding, as the current owner is relocating. The property sits closely to the borders of Westmeath and Meath.

Offaly plays host to the Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show, which attracts breeders of quality cattle and sheep from all over the country.

The Tullamore Show events incorporate many elements including: livestock; equestrian; home industries; inventions; vintage; and performing arts.

Lots 1 and 2

Lot 1 is 23ac of agricultural land for sale. The guide price is €110,000. The land is currently being used for grazing and comes with entitlements.

According to John: “The agricultural land will mainly suit store cattle or sheep or, alternatively, it is ideal for planting into forestry as well.”

Lot 2 is 30ac of forestry. The guide price is €150,000.

It is a mix of Spruce and Elder and will generate annual premiums for a further seven-to-eight years.

The entire land holding, of 53ac, has a guide price of €260,000.

There has been some interest from abroad, but mainly it has been local, according to John.

“This will suit someone looking to make a solid investment in forestry and possibly to plant the remainder.

“It will also suit someone looking to expand their current holding or a hobby farmer looking to establish a new enterprise as it’s only an hour from Dublin,” concluded John.

Further information on the property can be found on John Coyne Estates’ website.