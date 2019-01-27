Diversification advocate behind township fundraisers

A former Clare hurler and well-known entrepreneur who is passionate about farm diversification has spearheaded a campaign to raise almost €20,000 to support the work of a local nun in a South African township.

Padraig Giblin, along with a team of committee members, recently organised a tractor run with local farmers on October 14, as well as a competition with local anglers on September 22.

His wife Anne Harrison – who is director of retail chain Carraig Donn – in conjunction with the local committee, hosted a fashion show on October 19 to raise funds for the array of projects being run by Sr. Ethel Normoyle for the Missionvale Trust in South Africa. A native of Lissycasey, Sr. Ethel has worked in Port Elizabeth for the past 27 years.

The Missionvale care centre is an interdenominational non-profit organisation operating in the poverty-stricken township of Missionvale in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. It was founded by Sr. Ethel, from humble beginnings, under a tree, in 1988.

Focal point

The facility has grown into a focal point that provides love and care for the poor and destitute, with particular emphasis on those living with HIV/AIDS. “It remains true to her original vision and is still directed by her and a board of directors,” Padraig said.

The dynamic Clare man became aware of Sr. Ethel’s wide-ranging projects through Fr. Donagh O’Meara, who is now parish priest in Mullagh, Miltown Malbay, and who worked alongside the Clare nun in South Africa in 2006/2007.

Padraig, who is managing director of Sportsworld Netting in Scariff, subsequently visited Port Elizabeth with a group of people from Clare, including his daughter Roisin.

There they saw the work of Sr. Ethel in caring for ‘the forgotten people’, as Fr. O’Meara describes them.

She runs a school for five-to-12 year olds; a water project; a garden project; a clinic; a hall; and a clothes workshop. “These people have nothing; there are no jobs and there is no social welfare,” said Fr. O’Meara.

“In apartheid times, people were moved into the township from smallholdings. There are roughly 30,000 people there, living in very bad conditions, mostly in shacks.

In recent times the government has built some small houses but didn’t plumb them; it just concreted up the poverty. People still go to taps with buckets.

“Sr. Ethel and her helpers give out bread and soup every day and bags of food during the week. She also has a youth project trying to divert young people from crime.”

Peamount United recently replaced its astroturf pitch and donated half of it to the Port Elizabeth project. The material will be transported to South Africa and installed in the township in 2019.

Fr. O’Meara said that the money raised would make a real difference to people’s lives in the township.

Rebooting rural Ireland

Back at home, Padraig continues to highlight his campaign to reboot rural Ireland through farm diversification.

Having built up a successful business in Sportsworld Netting, he patented a retractable ball stop netting system. The systems have been installed both in Ireland and the UK.

Now employing a total of eight people, Sportsworld Netting, which was borne out of the age-old problem of countless lost balls, has secured contracts for national stadiums across a variety of sporting sectors.

Padraig, a former ESB employee, also found markets for his nets in the forestry sector in Germany and tobacco warehouses in Brazil, Europe and the US.

The innovative Clare man diversified his holding into an outdoor activity centre, Derg Isle; and a fishing business, Fishermens Paradise.

“We cater for all ages and groups including sports clubs and county teams; national secondary and college students; and corporate and voluntary groups. We hope to attract high profile European teams.”

Farm families are known for their work ethic but need to make their land work for them, Padraig said.