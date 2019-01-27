Dance classes combat the rural isolation blues

Putting your best foot forward and signing up for a dance class can be a great way of combating rural isolation, according to Athlone-based dance teachers, Olive White and Alan Doherty.

The couple who will start a jive class in Portlaoise on February 6 at 8:30pm, said that classes are a great way of making new friends and getting to new places. Both from farming backgrounds – Olive from Athlone and Alan from Glencolmcille, Donegal – they grew up with music.

Alan was brought up listening to traditional folk and some country music and it was all country music in my house. My mam and dad met at a dance and my earliest memory is of them dancing and loving the music.

Having met at a country music weekend in Donegal four years ago, the couple have now settled in Athlone and run dance classes in jiving; waltzing; quickstep; foxtrot; and line dancing, around the midlands.

“Our first class was in Banagher and Coolderry, Roscrea was our second. Our biggest class is in Athlone. We named them Cross Country Jive as we travel the country dancing.

“The classes are all pay-as-you-go so there is no pressure, and we have found that people make great friendships along the way. Groups of people travel to country music festivals and events and have great craic.

“The age groups are mixed – we get a lot of Transition Year students and all ages dance easily together. There are no barriers at all and it’s great exercise,” said Olive, who works part-time in a jewellers’ shop.

Overall, there are more women at the classes but there are nights when we have more men turning out. It’s a great night out that doesn’t involve a hangover or spending a lot of money. We allow time to chat and in the Athlone venue, there is the facility to make tea. We love to see people interacting.

Over the years, the couple have found that people develop whole new social circles, and take off to events such as the Kilbeggan Country Music Festival, Ballymore Music Festival and the National Ploughing Championships.

All are welcome to the classes – even those with two left feet, Olive said. “All you need to do is get into the car and go – there will be someone at the class you will know,” she said.

The Portlaoise learn to jive classes will take place over five weeks in the Macra hall, Timahoe Road. The fee is €10 per class.

“2018 was a fantastic year for us in which we were delighted to help out in organising and supporting a lot of fundraisers, including the Beat on the Street, Banagher, which was in memory of a local woman who passed away from cancer,” Olive said.