Silage prices: €25/bale is standard, but plenty higher

There’s plenty of silage for sale across the country. However, it’s not necessarily available where it’s needed most. While many sellers are charging reasonable prices, the cost of delivery can make it an expensive product to be purchasing.

AgriLand gathered a quick round-up of prices from advertisements to give readers an idea of the going rate.

In the west, 4X4 bales are in the region of €25-30/bale. Silage in counties Mayo, Galway and Roscommon was priced at €25-30/bale. This was also the range in Co. Monaghan.

€30/bale looks to be the standard in Leinster and this price was reported in counties Meath, Offaly and Laois. In Co. Cork one seller was advertising silage for €40/bale on the popular site DoneDeal.

At the other end of the country, in Co. Donegal, 4X4 bales of silage were priced at €30/bale in one area.

Look for quality

As always buyers should look out for quality. Find out when the silage was made. Ask the seller what weather conditions were like at the time of mowing and baling, as well as what the crop management entailed.