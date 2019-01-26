27ac offers good road frontage and ideal situation for a residence

27.27ac at Osberstown, Naas, Co. Kildare, is for sale through private treaty. It offers the possibility of providing a house site.

The lands are situated just outside Naas, convenient to Sallins which is 2km away, on the Naas/Osberstown road. They have come to market as the owner is downsizing.

All in permanent pasture, the lands have good road frontage and extensive river frontage on the Liffey, according to the selling agent, Paddy Jordan.

It’s a lovely piece of ground in a very nice area and would be suitable for either tillage or grazing.

He sees the Osberstown land as an ideal situation for a residence, subject to planning permission. “It is very convenient to the M7 and accessible at junctions 9 and 10, Sallins village and Naas town. There are some one-off houses in the area.

“Naas is a thriving county town with a population of 21,393, according to the census of 2016, making it the second largest town in Co. Kildare,” said Paddy.

The land comes with a guide price of €450,000. “There has been a good bit of interest, with a lot of people walking the land. It will be of particular interest to hobby farmers and young families with ponies who want to reduce the cost of livery.”

“It is very attractive because of its location and proximity to the motorway and the railway station in Sallins,” the agent said.