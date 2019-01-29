Bord Bia has launched a ‘Chicken, Make It Your Way’ campaign in partnership with industry stakeholders this week.

The campaign is encouraging consumers to look for Quality Mark chicken as it launched the marketing initiative.

According to a statement from Bord Bia: “Chicken is the unsung hero of almost every shopping trolley in Ireland – there are simply no limits to what you can do with chicken to create delicious and nutritious dishes.”

As part of the campaign, Bord Bia has teamed up with Tipperary native and professional rugby player Donnacha Ryan, whose training schedule with Racing 92 in Paris, France, ensures he is always looking for nutritious and easy-to-prepare meals.

Ryan said: “I’m delighted to partner with Bord Bia for this campaign as I have a number of go-to chicken recipes, but I’m always looking for inspiration to try new flavours and create different dishes.”

Advertisement

Also commenting on the campaign, Irish sailing Olympic silver medallist, Annalise Murphy, said: “Having trained at Ballymaloe Cookery School, I have a keen interest in all things food related and am always experimenting with new recipes and flavours, looking for inspiration and trying new things.

As chicken is always in my weekly shopping basket, I’m really excited to work with Bord Bia on this chicken campaign and to try out these delicious new recipes, particularly the Sriracha Chicken Kebabs.

Speaking at the launch of the campaign, Hylda Adams, market specialist at Bord Bia explained: “The purpose behind the ‘Chicken, Make It Your Way’ campaign is to encourage everyone – particularly younger shoppers – to get inventive in the kitchen and try something new with Quality Assured chicken, particularly chicken fillets and whole chicken.”

The statement concluded by advising consumers to always look for the Bord Bia Quality Mark when purchasing chicken so that you know that it has been produced to the “highest Bord Bia Quality standards which have been verified at every stage”.