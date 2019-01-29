Monaghan the next stop for Beef Plan Movement

The Beef Plan Movement has set its next meeting for the Glencarn Hotel in Castleblayney, Co. Monaghan, for tomorrow, Wednesday, January 30.

The group believes that the meeting, which is set to begin at 8:00pm, will draw a large crowd from around the county, and is advising attendees to show up early if they intend to register with the group.

The meeting will be overseen by the movement’s animal health chairman, Micheal Rafferty, who is also a sucker farmer in Monaghan.

Eamon Corley and Hugh Doyle, the movement’s national chairman and vice-chairman respectively, will also speak at the conference, along with genomics committee chairman Eoin Donnolly, and Westmeath chairman David Whelahan.

The meeting will also feature a contribution from Emmanuel O’ Dea, a software engineer who will speak about the Eurostar ranking system.

As well as that, representatives from the Irish Charolais Cattle Society and the Irish Simmental Cattle Society will address the crowd.

The Beef Plan Movement is urging farmers in Monaghan, especially younger farmers, to attend the meeting, where the group intends to form a committee for the county.

The movement also intends to roll out producer and purchasing groups in Monaghan, as it has been doing in other counties.

The group’s senior figures have been traveling around Ireland in recent months, trying to drum up support for their aims, which, it says, are to “protect and advance the interest of the Irish cattle and beef farming community”.