Agri-food to be most adversely effected by Brexit – Donohoe

Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, Public Expenditure, and Reform, has said that the agri-food sector, along with the indigenous manufacturing sector, would be the most adversely effected areas of the economy after a no-deal Brexit.

The minister was commenting after his department outlined its initial assessment of the economic and fiscal impacts of a no-deal Brexit, which concluded that: “All forms of a UK exit will have a detrimental impact on the Irish economy, with the most adverse impacts likely to be felt in agri-food and indigenous manufacturing sectors.”

Donohoe pointed out that the labour-intensive nature of agriculture will be partially to blame for the economic hit to the sector.

The level of economic activity will be around 4.5% lower than our existing trajectory over the medium-term. This aggregate figure hides an even larger hit to economic activity in labour-intensive sectors such as agri-food and indigenous small and medium-sized enterprises.

Donohoe’s comments came while the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) was discussing the same issue at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Dublin today, January 29.

“In a process characterised by uncertainty, the one certainty is that a no-deal would be a catastrophe for Irish farming,” warned the association’s president, Joe Healy.

Healy also called on the UK government to adjust its “red lines”, and stressed that the backstop arrangement, to avoid a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, has to remain in place.

Also today, UK parliamentarians are discussing a way forward on Brexit.

The Prime Minister, Theresa May, has said that she intends to return to the European Union to explore the possibility of altering the withdrawal agreement – which was negotiated between Brussels and London, but which was rejected overwhelmingly by members of parliament (MPs), including many in May’s own party.