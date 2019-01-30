Are you utilising what you have to farm sustainably?

Utilising resources efficiently for sustainable farming is the theme of this year’s spring scientific meeting of the Fertilizer Association of Ireland which will take place next Tuesday, February 5.

Presentations

Four presentations will fill a very informative afternoon. John Williams – principal soil scientist – with ADAS UK, will speak on identifying and managing soil compaction in agricultural soils.

David Wall, of Teagasc Johnstown Castle and the Fertilizer Association of Ireland, will discuss the challenges and opportunities for environmentally sustainable nutrient use.

Looking at it from a farmer’s perspective will be Andrew McHugh, a farmer involved in the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) Smart Farming Project. He will explain the resource efficiency of smart farming.

Lastly, Mark Plunkett of Teagasc will detail some of the techniques involved in the efficient use of phosphorus and also launch the association’s fourth technical bulletin.

The event will be preceded by the association’s AGM at 11:00am.

20 IASIS points are available on the day.

Date: Tuesday, February 5;

Venue: Horse and Jockey Hotel, Co. Tipperary;

Registration: 2:00pm;

Conference: 2:30pm-5:00pm;

Admission: €15.

The Fertilizer Association of Ireland celebrated its 50th year in 2018 and filled the year with a number of events. 2019 will be no different.