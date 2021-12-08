Molasses can play a valuable role in dairy and beef cattle rations this winter, offering a cost-effective option compared to the higher price of other feed ingredients.

Here are five reasons why molasses deserves a closer look.

1. The natural way to make better use of high fibre silages

Molasses is high in six carbon sugars which are more highly rumen-fermentable and more effective at improving fibre digestion, increasing microbial protein production and stimulating rumen fungi – which is especially beneficial with this year’s high fibre (NDF) silages.

New research carried out by ED&F Man at the University of Reading in the UK, shows that feeding molasses has a beneficial effect on fibre digestion.

As the proportion of the molasses increases in the diet, NDF digestibility increased significantly meaning cows were making better use of forages by extracting more of the nutrient value. Sweet taste of success

2. Improve protein efficiency

Higher protein prices this winter alongside a protein shortfall in this summer’s grass silages has created a protein challenge this winter. Cutting back on protein is not an option given that it is an essential component for maintenance, production and reproduction.

Trial work has found that the source and type of energy supplied to the rumen can have a big influence on protein efficiency. The addition of sucrose, a 6-carbon sugar found in high quantities in cane molasses, is the most effective way to improving protein efficiency compared to starch and 5-carbon sugars such as xylose.

By not relying solely on cereals to supply energy to the rumen and by providing a good level of 6-carbon sugar, this can help boost animal production and protein efficiency.

3. Reduce diet sorting to improve intakes

The addition of molasses can improve diet presentation and consistency, encouraging better intakes, reduce sorting and the risk of acidosis, allowing cows and beef cattle to produce to their potential.

By stimulating rumen fermentation, molasses increases rumen throughput and encourages higher dry matter intakes.

4. Extend forage stocks

Additional new ED&F Man research carried out in the UK in 2020 shows that replacing a proportion of grass silage with straw and a molasses based liquid feed allows production to be maintained while preserving silage stocks.

There was a saving of 7.5kg of silage/cow/day. This equates to a saving of 1t/cow over a four-month winter period.

5. Flexibility and ease of feeding

Cows and beef cattle crave a consistent diet and with time at a premium on many farms, molasses can be quickly, easily and accurately added to a total mixed ration.

As the quality of forage varies during the winter, the amount of molasses being fed can be adjusted quickly and if needs be, an alternative molasses product can be used helping you to get all the benefits while fine-tuning the diet. Got it licked

