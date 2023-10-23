Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice has accused President Michael D Higgins of hypocrisy for his recent comments on flooding.

President Higgins called for more to be done for those impacted by severe flooding, adding that flood defences were insufficient.

Deputy Fitzmaurice said that President Higgins, during his tenure as a government minister, had signed the Habitats Directive into Irish law in February 1997.

The Roscommon-Galway TD claimed this statutory instrument has been “detrimental” to the people of Ireland.

“Of course everything should be done for those affected, as is the case when all acts of God and natural disasters impact on people, but the bare faced hypocrisy is sickening.

“Michael D [Higgins] is the very man who, when he was a government minister, signed the Habitats Directive into Irish law, a directive that makes it harder to help people impacted by flooding,” he said.

“This is the statutory instrument that has been directly responsible for the delaying and abandoning of hundreds of infrastructure projects across the country,” Fitzmaurice claimed.

Flooding

The TD, who has previously criticised President Higgins for signing the Habitats Directive into law, said that local authorities and people cannot do the works needed to prevent or alleviate flooding “because Europe’s definition of an emergency”.

“I give you the example of the case of Lough Talt. A water source that supplies drinking water to 14,000 people.

“There was a boil water notice in place and the upgrades required were held-up for 6 years, because of a snail. This is lunacy stuff,” Fitzmaurice said.

The TD said that the Habitats Directive also impacts planning permission applications, road projects and proposed flood relief works.

He claimed that the directive gives “professional objectors” the “power” to hold up important projects over “nonsense stuff”.

“Even if a person complies with the environmental impact assessments, hydrology assessments, ecological screenings etc., they could still find themselves in court with a challenge under this directive,” he said.

“Today, because of Habitats Directive, flooding projects like Lough Funshinagh, the River Shannon flood plains, and essential works needed at Salthill are held up,” Fitzmaurice claimed.

“To be honest, Michael D [Higgins] should apologise to the people of Ireland for laying the foundation for Europe to be able today to restrict our use and enjoyment of huge swaths of our lands,” the TD added.

Fitzmaurice said that the Taoiseach and Tánaiste should “go to Europe” and “undo the mess that has started with the signing of this law”.