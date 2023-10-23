The weather over the coming week will stay largely unsettled with rain and showers and brief dry spells, according to Met Éireann.

A Status Orange rain warning for Kilkenny, Wexford and Waterford will be in place until 4:00a.m on Tuesday, October 24.

The heavy and persistent rain will result in a risk of flooding, dangerous travel conditions and poor visibility.

A Status Yellow rain warning for Clare; Cork; Kerry; Limerick; Tipperary and Galway will remain valid until 6:00p.m today (Monday, October 23).

Another Status Yellow warning for rain, which will be heavy at times, has been issued for Carlow; Kildare; Laois; Longford; Offaly; Westmeath; Wicklow and Roscommon is valid until 4:00a.m on Tuesday.

Counties covered by these Status Yellow weather warnings may be at risk of localised flooding and difficult travel conditions.

The weather forecast shows that rain will move across Munster, Connacht and south Leinster this morning, with some heavy falls in the midlands and southeast bringing a risk of flooding.

The rain will push into the east and north during the afternoon, while there will be isolated showers in the southwest.

The southeast winds will ease as the day progresses, highest temperatures of 10° to 14°C.

There will be rain in the east and north tonight, scattered showers along the Atlantic seaboard, drier conditions in other areas. Lowest temperatures of 5° to 8° in light southeasterly winds.

Tuesday (October 24) will bring scattered showers and some dry spells, some sunny breaks are possible in the afternoon. Daytime highs of 11° to 14° in light breezes.

Tuesday night will initially be dry with clear spells, rain will develop in southern counties later. It will be a calm night with lowest temperatures of 1° to 5°.

Rain will extend northeastwards from Munster on Wednesday (October 25), some heavy and thundery downpours are possible along with spot flooding. It will be a blustery day with highest temperatures of 10° to 13°.

There will be widespread rain on Wednesday which will gradually die out and be followed by scattered showers.

Thursday (October 26) will be cloudy with some heavy showers, particularly in the west of the country. Highest temperatures of 11° to 14°.

The weather will stay unsettled and blustery on Thursday night with scattered showers in most areas.

More showers are currently forecast for Friday, with some heavy falls at times, temperatures will reach the low teens.

Met Éireann said that rainfall will be above average this week, the wettest conditions will be in Munster and Connacht.

Rainfall totals will likely range 50-80mm which means that there is the potential for further flooding.

The rain and showers over the coming days will lead to poor drying conditions and limited spraying opportunities.

Over the coming week, well-drained soils will remain saturated, while poorly drained soils will remain waterlogged. Moderately drained soils will become closer to being waterlogged.