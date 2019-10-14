First meeting of Beef Market Taskforce to take place this morning

The first meeting of the newly-established Beef Market Taskforce is set to take place this morning, Monday, October 14.

Ahead of the meeting, farm lobby groups are demanding clarity that all injunctions – against farmers who took part in the recent protests – have been dropped.

It is understood that injunctions still remain over two farmers from Co. Longford who were involved in a protest outside C&D Foods Group, Edgeworthstown, Co. Longford.

Earlier this year, ABP Food Group (ABP) purchased Philip Reynolds’ 15% share in C&D Foods.

Advertisement

It is understood that the threat of legal proceedings against the Beef Plan’s Hugh Doyle has been dropped; however, Doyle has this morning told AgriLand that he is awaiting confirmation of this.

Meanwhile, the Beef Plan has said this morning that it will not engage in the taskforce meeting today unless clarity is given that all threats of injunctions have been dropped.

The purpose of the beef taskforce is to monitor the implementation of the actions arising from the agreement reached on September 15.

Michael Dowling was recently appointed as the independent chair of the taskforce.

The farm organisations that will be represented on the taskforce include the six main “recognised” organisations, AgriLand understands.

These include: Beef Plan Movement; the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA); the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA); the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA); the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers’ Association (INHFA); and Macra na Feirme.