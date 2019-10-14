Weather warning in place as high rainfall expected

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for Munster, Connacht and counties: Carlow; Kilkenny; Laois; Longford; Wexford; Offaly and Westmeath.

The warning was issued yesterday, Sunday, October 13, and is valid until midnight tonight.

According to the national forecaster, heavy rainfall is expected during the period with some heavy bursts of rain occuring in short intervals of time.

Met Éireann further warned that there is a potential for flooding.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, will see mist and fog slowly clear on in the morning with some sunny spells developing.

Conditions will remain largely dry across the country, however wet and windy weather will move into the west and southwest by early afternoon which will gradually extend countrywide by evening.

Highest temperatures on Tuesday will range from 11° to 15°.

The rain will clear eastwards overnight on Tuesday with scattered showers moving into the west.

On Wednesday, many areas will stay dry for the day with sunny spells and moderate-southerly breezes.

However, showers will affect Atlantic coastal counties with some of these moving further inland through the day.

Highest temperatures on Wednesday will range from 11° to 14°.

Heavy showers will push into western and southern counties on Wednesday night with lowest temperatures of 6° to 9°.

Finally, Thursday will se low pressure feed in bands of showers with blustery southwest winds along the Atlantic coastline with some thundery downpours.

The best of the dry and bright weather will occur across eastern half of Ireland.