Firefighters respond to gorse fire in Dublin Mountains

It may be only February, but dry weather always presents an increased possibility of gorse fires, warns Dublin Fire Brigade.

Firefighters from Rathfarnham, Tallagh and Dolphin’s Barn stations attended an ongoing gorse fire in the Dublin Mountains last night (Monday February 25).

According to a tweet on the Dublin Fire Brigade’s Twitter page, no injuries or property damage has been reported; however, some cars in the area were reported to have been covered in ash today.

The fire occurred off Military Road near Glencullen above a view point in the mountains; varying numbers of fire engines were present at the scene while personnel tried to control the situation.

Firefighters have been tackling the blaze over the course of the last two days.

Overnight firefighters from Rathfarnham, Tallaght & Dolphins Barn stations attended a gorse wildfire in the Dublin mountains. We’ve had reports of cars being covered in ash today #Dublin #fire pic.twitter.com/cPQdfZP311 — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) February 26, 2019

On it’s Twitter page, Dublin Fire Brigade said “Dry weather means dry vegetation”, suggesting that the unseasonably dry conditions may have exasperated whatever sparked the flames originally.