More than 200 sheep die in overturned lorry crash

More than 200 sheep have been killed when the lorry they were travelling in overturned in a crash on a road in Scotland last night.

The incident happened on the A76 route near the Scottish village of Enterkinfoot, located to the south of Mennock, according to local police.

The driver of the vehicle received minor injuries in the accident, which occurred shortly before 11:00pm last night (Monday, February 25).

It is believed that around 440 sheep were on board in total, with half of these – up to 220 according to police estimates – killed in the impact.

Twitter page for the Dumfries and Upper Nithsdale community, Nithsdale Police, released a brief statement on the matter seeking witnesses to the incident.

“We are appealing for witnesses following an RTC which closed the A76 overnight. Crash happened around 10:50 PM last night (Monday 25th) near to Enterkinfoot, south of Mennock.

We are appealing for witnesses following an RTC which closed the #A76 overnight. Crash happened around 10:50 PM last night (Monday 25th) near to Enterkinfoot, south of Mennock. The driver received minor injuries, however over 200 sheep onboard died. Road now open #DGRoads pic.twitter.com/yMGvoiXXjc Advertisement — NithsdalePolice (@NithsdalePolice) February 26, 2019

“The driver received minor injuries, however over 200 sheep onboard died. Road now open,” the page added.