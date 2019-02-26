New company secretary appointed at Lakeland

Lakeland Dairies has announced the appointment of Tom Griffin as general counsel and company secretary of the co-operative.

As general counsel, and reporting to group CEO Michael Hanley, Griffin will provide legal advice across the group on every aspect of corporate, business and commercial law “in support of the society’s ongoing growth and development”, according to the co-op.

As company secretary he will lead the corporate governance function across the group reporting to the chairman and board of the society while ensuring compliance with all statutory and regulatory requirements.

Griffin is a highly experienced corporate and commercial lawyer, having worked most recently as a corporate commercial solicitor with AIB Bank for over seven years.

Prior to this, he was a solicitor with KPMG’s Corporate Legal Advisory Department specialising in Corporate, Commercial and Employment Law.

Griffin studied Business and Legal Studies at University College Dublin, trained at Byrne Wallace Solicitors and qualified through the Law Society of Ireland in 2005.

He was also admitted to the Roll of Solicitors in England and Wales in 2011 and was awarded an Advanced Diploma in Corporate Law from the King’s Inns in 2015.

In the role of company secretary, Griffin succeeds Michael Ryan who is retiring as company secretary following a “career of excellent commitment and contribution to Lakeland Dairies spanning over 20 years” including formerly the role of financial controller of the co-operative.

Welcoming Griffin’s appointment, Lakeland Dairies’ chief executive, Michael Hanley, said: “I welcome Tom to the senior leadership team.