UK Labour party backs public vote to prevent ‘damaging’ Brexit

The UK Labour parliamentary party has signalled its intent to put forward or support an amendment in favour of a “public vote to prevent a damaging Tory Brexit”.

At a Labour party meeting yesterday evening (Monday, February 25) party leader Jeremy Corbyn said that the party will back the Cooper-Letwin amendment to take ‘No Deal’ off the table.

In his speech, Corbyn said: “The Prime Minister is recklessly running down the clock, in an attempt to force MPs to choose between her botched deal and a disastrous no deal. We cannot and will not accept.

“Last week, after our visit to talk to EU officials and leaders in Brussels and Madrid, no one can be in any doubt Labour’s alternative Brexit plan is serious and credible.”

The Labour party’s plan outlines five demands for any Brexit deal, which Corbyn outlined.

“That’s why we will be putting down an amendment in parliament this week setting out Labour’s plan: for a comprehensive customs union with a UK say; close alignment with the single market; guarantees on rights and standards; protection for Britain’s role in EU agencies; and a security agreement which guarantees access to the European arrest warrant and vital shared databases.

Advertisement

“We will also be backing the Cooper-Letwin amendment to rule out a no-deal outcome.

“One way or another, we will do everything in our power to prevent no deal and oppose a damaging Tory Brexit based on Theresa May’s overwhelmingly rejected deal.

That’s why, in line with our conference policy, we are committed to also putting forward or supporting an amendment in favour of a public vote to prevent a damaging Tory Brexit being forced on the country.