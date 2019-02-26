Closing date for Macra presidential nominations approaching

The closing date for Macra na Feirme clubs to submit candidates for the positions of president and vice-president is fast approaching.

Nominations made by clubs across the country must be in to Macra headquarters by March 6.

Following that, a series of hustings will be held around the country so candidates can be heard – and challenged – by members from other clubs.

Hustings will be held in counties Carlow, Clare, Mayo, Meath, Cork and Leitirm between March 11 and March 27.

Monday, March 11 – Talbot Hotel, Carlow;

Wednesday, March 13 – Oakwood Hotel, Shannon, Co. Clare;

Monday, March 18 – McWilliam Park Hotel, Claremorris, Co. Mayo;

Wednesday, March 20 – Newgrange Hotel, Navan, Co. Meath;

Monday, March 25 – Vienna Woods Hotel, Cork;

Wednesday, March 27 – Lough Allen Hotel, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitirm.

There is a set of guidelines that will apply to both presidential and vice-presidential hustings.

An open draw will be made to determine the speaking order, followed by each candidate presenting his or her case for 6 minutes; afterwards there will be a question and answer session.

The guidelines dictate that all candidates must answer all questions, and only members from the meeting area may pose questions to the candidates.

Finally, a decision by the chairperson is considered final.

The successful presidential candidate will take over from current president James Healy, who took office in 2017.

The new president will be charged with continuing Macra’s ‘Strategic Plan 2017-2023’ which aims to boost membership among the “millennial generation”.