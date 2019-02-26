Call made for stakeholder submissions on future of beef sector

Beef industry stakeholders and interested parties have been invited to send in written submissions on the future of the sector by the Joint Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

The committee is aiming to identify what policy adjustments, if any, are required to ensure that the beef sector continues to play a key role in the export-led growth of the overall agri-food industry.

There is also the possibility that those who make submissions may be asked to appear before the committee to discuss the submission and relevant issues.

Commenting on the matter, committee chair Pat Deering said: “The Agriculture Committee has spent a significant amount of time examining the beef sector and its vulnerability in light of Brexit, as well as the possible opportunities that a more diverse global market could offer Irish beef farmers.

“This call for submissions is part of the process of engagement that we hope will contribute towards supporting a strong beef industry.

“I would encourage stakeholders and interested parties to make their submissions in order to ensure that their voices are heard at this crucial time for the industry,” deputy Deering added.

The closing date for submissions is Thursday, March 14, at 5:00pm with public hearings expected to take place in March or April.