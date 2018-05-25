Fine weather set to extend into next week
The current fine spell of weather being experienced in Ireland is set to extend into next week, according to Met Eireann.
Today, Friday, is expected to be mild and humid in the beginning with variable cloud; conditions are likely to be brightest further east.
There will be a possibility of a few showers as well, mainly affecting Atlantic coasts. It will be generally dry through the day though, with warm spells of sunshine developing, the Irish meteorological office explained.
However, a few showers will move in off the Irish Sea later – with some of these turning heavy up along the eastern counties this evening, it added.
Overnight, well-scattered showers are forecast to gradually move westwards in a moderate north-east breeze – while temperatures will vary between 8º and 12º.
In the main, conditions for both drying and spraying will be good – outside any showery periods, according to Met Eireann.
Meanwhile, all soils are trafficable bar some poorly-drained soils in the west. Not much change is expected overall in the coming days, it added.
Tomorrow
There will be a danger of a few showers, mainly up along Atlantic coasts, at first tomorrow (Saturday) morning. It is expected to be drier elsewhere with a mix of cloud and hazy sunshine through the day.
Some showers will move in off the Irish Sea through the evening, turning heavy and possibly thundery across parts of Leinster and then Munster before nightfall.
It will continue to be mild and close tomorrow night, with fairly widespread showers. Some of the showers will be heavy and possibly thundery, especially across the southern half of the country.
Mist and fog may develop locally, as temperatures drop to between 9º and 13º.
Outlook
Sunday will be relatively similar to the previous day, with temperatures remaining regularly exceeding 20º.
Thundery showers may move in across eastern counties around nightfall though, Met Eireann added.
Early indications suggest that Monday and Tuesday will continue to be warm with temperatures in the low to mid-20s generally.
Again, there will be a danger of some thundery showers breaking out in parts – with southern counties most at risk in this regard.