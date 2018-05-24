Glanbia targets group revenue of over €5 billion by 2022

Glanbia outlined its group ambitions at the company’s Capital Markets Day in its US “innovation center” in Illinois.

The event was held yesterday (Wednesday, May 23) beginning at 8:00am and running through to 6:00pm local time.

The group gave a breakdown of its 2018 full year guidance, as well as an outline of its five-year financial ambition – targeting revenue growth of 38% by the end of 2022.

Commenting at the event, Siobhan Talbot, Group Managing Director of Glanbia said: “I’m very pleased to host our 2018 Capital Markets Day at our innovation center in Downers Grove, Illinois.

Over the course of the event, my colleagues and I will outline our ambition to grow total group revenue from €3.6 billion, pro forma, in 2017 to over €5.0 billion by 2022.

“Glanbia is today a focused group with market leading platforms in performance nutrition, value-added nutritional solutions and dairy ingredients,” she added.

“We are well positioned to capture growth from global consumer nutrition trends related to health & wellness, active lifestyles and clean ingredients.”

Glanbia Group, with its three platforms of Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals and Strategic Joint Ventures is positioned to deliver long-term sustainable growth, the company claims.

This will be enabled by organic growth and selective mergers and acquisitions, according to the dairy giant.

With a “strong balance sheet”, the group says it has the capacity to fund future growth opportunities.

Total group revenue (including Glanbia share of Joint Ventures) by 2022 – €5.0 billion;

Five-year average adjusted earnings per share growth, constant currency, 2018 to 2022 – 5% to 10%;

Annual return on capital employed – 10% to 13%;

Annual operating cash conversion – greater than 80%. Key performance indicators:

Meanwhile, as revealed by Glanbia last week in its milk price announcement, the processor has introduced new measures for co-op members and suppliers.

Chairman Henry Corbally said: “We are acutely conscious that adverse weather has made 2018 a very challenging year to date for our milk suppliers. As a result, the board has made a number of decisions that will boost cash flow for members.”