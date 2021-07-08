The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has commenced the world’s first clinical field trials of the BCG vaccine and DIVA skin test for bovine tuberculosis (bTB) on a cattle farm in Hertfordshire in the UK.

A bTB-free farm has commenced the first phase of these trials to determine the safety and accuracy of the DIVA skin test, with further herds across England and Wales to join them over the coming months.

If the first phase is successful, the study will then be expanded to more farms in England and Wales part of its second phase, to test both the CattleBCG vaccine and DIVA skin test together.

In a joint statement the Chief Veterinary Officers from England, Scotland and Wales said:

“Bovine Tuberculosis represents one of the most difficult animal disease challenges we face today.

“However, the start of these ground-breaking field trials will be welcome news for many farmers who have been greatly impacted by this disease and represents an important step forward in our efforts to deploy a working cattle vaccine by 2025.

“If successful, the world-leading project could lead to the first ever deployment of a cattle bTB vaccine and DIVA skin test and will be instrumental in turning the tide against this terrible disease which impacts many countries around the world.

“If the overall field trials are successful, farmers and vets will move a step closer to being able to vaccinate their animals against the disease, helping to save thousands of cattle every year that would have otherwise been culled.

“The skin test which will accompany the vaccine also represents a major breakthrough by enabling vets to identify cattle that have been vaccinated and those that are infected with the disease – to date this has not been possible.”