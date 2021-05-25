Rising levels of bovine TB (bTB) continued into the first quarter of 2021, according to Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue.

In a written response to a parliamentary question from Deputy Jackie Cahill, Minister McConalogue said this upward trend has been occurring since 2016.

Up to May 9, 2021, the herd incidence rate was 4.27% compared to 3.92% on May 10, 2020.

The 12-month rolling average number of reactors up to May 9 this year was 21,926, which is “considerably higher” than the previous year when that figure stood at 18,813, said the minister.

“These trends highlight the need for urgent action by all stakeholders to manage the risk more effectively across all transmission routes,” he said.

Reduction

The new Bovine TB Eradication Strategy 2021-2030 was launched at the start of 2021 and its implementation is overseen by the TB Stakeholder Forum along with support from three new working groups on science, implementation and finance to ensure that all aspects of the strategy are addressed, Minister McConalogue explained.

He said extensive consultation within the three working groups will develop a shared understanding of how – collectively – we can reduce TB incidence along with implementing the new strategy.

“As we are dealing with an infectious disease, the strategy is not set in stone – it is a living document which will be subject to amendment and refinement on an ongoing basis,” he added.

TB-free status

Attaining TB-free status remains critical from a farm-family profitability and sustainability perspective and from a trade perspective at national and at international level, added the minister.

“I am acutely conscious that every TB restriction represents a significant emotional and financial challenge to the farm family concerned.

“I am working with all stakeholders in ensuring fewer herdowners experience the emotional and financial pain associated with a TB restriction and that we work purposefully towards eradication of this disease, thus eliminating this ongoing cost to farmers and the State.”

The Bovine TB Eradication Strategy 2021-2030 is available here