Christmas is traditionally a time of good cheer and charity, especially where vintage vehicle clubs are concerned, with many holding fundraising events over the festive period.

Quite how much money has been raised over the years thanks to the efforts of these generous folk is unfathomable, although one very approximate estimate, made a few years ago, put the figure at around €3 million annually from all events.

Despite the disruption over the last couple of years there are clubs starting to organise tractor runs once more, and here are a few that have come to our attention.

If you know of a club or organisation that is doing something similar, then please do let us know.

Co. Cork

The regular Kilbritain Christmas tractor run is being reinstated on Sunday, December 26 (St. Stephen’s Day). Registration is from 10:30a.m to 12:30p.m with the run starting at 2:45p.m. The entry fee is €20.

Co. Laois

The annual Ballyroan Vintage Club St. Stephen’s Day Tractor run will be held this year in memory of the late Tom Kinsella, and will raise funds for the Laois Hospice homecare team.

This year’s festive event is being run by members from the Knock Vintage Club and Men’s Shed Group and Ballyroan Vintage Club. The tractor run begins from the Ballyroan GAA pitch and heads towards Spink, then onto Timahoe before returning to Ballyroan.

Co. Down

Mourne Vintage Club will be holding its Annual Christmas Tractor Run, on Monday, December 27.

Advertisement

It will depart from Annalong Marine Park at 11:00a.m, finishing at Moneydarragh Hub with the proceeds going to Mourne First Responders.

Co. Armagh

Livingstone’s tenth anniversary tractor run is taking place on Tuesday, December 28, with the proceeds being split between two local hospices and the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance.

Registration is from 10:00a.m at Armagh Business Park, Hamiltonsbawn Road, Armagh.

Co. Kilkenny

‘Light up the night’ is the name for north Kilkenny’s truck and tractor run. This is the fifth such event and it is taking place on New Year’s Eve.

This year the tractors will be meeting in Holland’s Yard, Ballyragget, while the trucks will start from Cillin Hill, Kilkenny. Refreshments will be served before both runs set off.

To date, over €50,000 had been raised by the run to help spread the word on suicide awareness and to fund organisations dealing with mental health issues.



Co. Kerry

A tractor run will be taking place at Abbeydorney, just north of Tralee, on St. Stephen’s Day. Organised by the Abbeydorney Vintage-Rally club, all proceeds will go to the Abbeydorny/Killflynn Active Retirement group.

Registration is from 11:00a.m and there will be prizes for most original tractor and best Christmas-themed tractor on the day.