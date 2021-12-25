Irish Rural Link (IRL), the national network representing the interest of rural communities and ALONE, the organisation that supports older people to age at home, have teamed up again to ensure that senior citizens who will be alone over the festive season, will have access to Christmas dinners and human contact.

Following the Covid-19 restrictions over Christmas 2020, there was an increase in the number of older people who spent Christmas day on their own, according to ALONE.

With Covid-19 numbers increasing again and many older people still nervous about mixing with others, IRL and ALONE are collaborating to ensure that elderly people on their own are able to avail of Christmas dinners.

Through its support and befriending Service, ALONE has identified over 700 people who will be on their own during the Christmas season and will require meals at this time.

Through its national network of meals on wheels providers, IRL is able to match up a meals-on-wheels service to over 320 older people who will not just get a meal, but also have someone call to them on the day.

Its efforts will be complemented by local community groups and centres that will also be delivering Christmas dinners.

More than just delivering dinners

Seán Moynihan, CEO of ALONE, said that nobody should be alone at Christmas and this thoughtful delivery of a dinner for Christmas day, coupled with a call from ALONE’s support and befriending volunteers and staff, aims to combat these feelings of isolation and loneliness.

“We are so thankful for our relationship with Irish Rural Link and Knights of St. Columbanus which have enabled us to reach more older people than ever before on Christmas day,” Seán said.

“We are happy to be able to reach those who are having a difficult winter with the costs of fuel and food increasing drastically and the continued uncertainty Covid-19 brings. The demand has increased again this year as we reach out and expand across the country.”

Seamus Boland, CEO of IRL, said that Christmas can be a very difficult time for many, especially for older people living alone.

“Meals on wheels is an important service at any time of the year,” he said.

“It is especially important at Christmas to make sure people have a nutritious meal but also provide human contact, that many people don’t have but even more so during the pandemic.

“This initiative with ALONE is ensuring that no person goes without a dinner on Christmas day.”

Paddy Sheridan, Christmas Dinners Committee at the Knights of St. Columbanus, said they were grateful once again for the collaboration of ALONE in ensuring those in need receive this Christmas day service.

“We will distribute approximately 3,500 high quality prepared Christmas day dinners from the RDS again this year and ALONE is a vital part of this distribution operation. We will also host our hot meal service at the Mansion House for those on foot and rough sleepers,” he said.