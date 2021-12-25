All roads lead to the Virginia Show Center this coming Wednesday (December 29) for the North East Texel Club’s ‘Texel Twilight in-lamb sale‘.

The sale is set to kick off at 6:00p.m, with 71 in-lamb pedigree registered Texel hoggets up for grabs, along with one ewe lamb that is being auctioned for charity.

At the sale will be consignments from the top breeders in the North East Club, who have been to the forefront in achieving prizes and top prices at shows and sales nationally, according to the club’s Michael McHugh.

All sheep forwarded will have €uroStar evaluations published in the catalogue and the sale includes some of the top performing animals in the LambPlus scheme.

Service sires include some of the top genetics in the Texel breed – both here and in the UK, Michael added.

Service sires with superior imported genetics include: Midlock Dorito; Firgrove Echo; Rhaeadr Edge; Mullan Escobar; Forkins Everest; Cherryvale Engine; and Largy Expert.

Tamnamoney Denzil bred some of the top priced ewe lambs at this year’s premier and Kindrum El Dorado was a first placed prizewinner at the Blessington Premier this year also.

Rams such as: Kilcurley Elliott; Kilclammon Dontrell; Loosebeare Chief; Silver Hill Elkanah; Dowagh Evin; Proctors Class Act; Loughash Dynamite; and Haymount Crowdpuller, are all in the top 5% of the LambPlus €uroStar evaluations.

Ewe lamb for charity

Touching on the auction of the ewe lamb, Michael added that all proceeds from the sale of the ewe lamb from Lisa Breadan’s Clenmad flock, lot no. 42, will be donated to Focus Ireland, a charity for the homeless.

BFF2100639 is a super ewe lamb out of a great Springwell ewe and sired by Milnbank Chubbs, out of the 24k Cowal Bucking Bronco.

“We really hope it will go on to be very lucky for someone while also supporting a very worthy cause and helping those who need it most,” Michael said.

Contact info

The sale is being held in association with Carnaross Mart under strict Covid-19 guidelines. Viewing will take place from 4.30p.m, with the sale commencing at 6:00p.m.

Online bidding is available through the Carnaross LSL APP. Potential online bidders must register prior to the commencement of the sale by contacting Carnaross Mart on: 046 924 0109.

An online catalogue can be viewed here. For further information, contact Michael Donohoe of the North East Texel Club on: 086 853 9096, or Jimmy Reilly of Carnaross Mart on: 087 051 5314.