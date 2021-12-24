A batch of organic cheddar cheese is being recalled from the market due to the presence of elevated levels of histamine, according to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI).

Waterford-based, The Little Milk Company issued a recall of its Organic Irish Cheddar on Wednesday, December 22.

The recall relates to the 135g pack size, with a batch code K98, and a best-before date of May 18, 2022. Image source: FSAI

In some people, elevated levels of histamine can cause symptoms which are similar to those of an allergic reaction, the FSAI has said.

The Little Milk Company was established in March 2008 to act as the product development and marketing body for 10 organic milk producers located throughout Ireland.

Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batch.

FSAI recalls sausage product

Also, this week, a recall notice was issued for a batch of 454g Denny Gold Medal Skinless 16 Pork Sausages.

Image source: FSAI

This product’s use-by date is January 29, 2022 and is the reason for the recall, according to the FSAI.

“The sausages are being recalled due to an incorrect use-by date printed on the label on a small number of packs. The correct use-by date is December 29, 2021,” said the FSAI.

Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batch.

Meat product recall

Last week, the FSAI issued a full recall of all meat products from Cork company, Ballinwillin House and Ballinwillin House Farm.

The recall was made because the Mitchelstown-based company was processing meat products in an unapproved establishment, and not subject to official controls.

The company had not been approved to process meat since April 2021.