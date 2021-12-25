A 17-year-old Dunmanway, Co. Cork student who raised over €25,000 for charities through a memorial tractor run, has been recognised as an ‘inspirational hero‘ in the Gala Retail and Virgin Media Inspiration Awards.

Adam Daly organised a tractor run to pay tribute to his great friend Eoin McSweeney from Drimoleague, who died earlier this year.

Adam and other friends had lined the streets of Drimoleague with tractors on the day of Eoin’s funeral last April in a poignant gesture.

They went on to host a memorial tractor run on October 3, with 450 vehicles taking part.

The funds raised went to Jeep for Jason, west Cork’s emergency response jeep, and Bru Columbanus, which provides home from home accommodation for families of patients in Cork hospitals.

“Eoin had vintage tractors and diggers at home. That was what he was into so we decided to organise the tractor run which was a great success,” said Adam.

“It was much bigger than we thought. People came from all over. It was a lot of work and we were clueless at the beginning but Drimoleague Vintage Club gave us great help.

“We had cars, trucks and tractors of all shapes and sizes taking part,” said the Leaving Cert student.

“My aunt Valerie, uncle Martin and councillor Deirdre Kelly gave us a lot of help. Everyone was so good in both helping out, attending and donating. It was unbelievable.”

Cllr. Kelly who nominated Adam, said the awards was one of the most incredible events in which she has been involved.

“There is so much credit due to Adam Daly and the Drimoleague and District Vintage Club. The whole event was Adam’s brainchild. For someone so young to co-ordinate a huge event like this is to be commended.

“The sheer magnitude of the event, coupled with the significant meaning behind the event was not lost on anyone on the day.”