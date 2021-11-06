There is no better word than ‘community’ to sum up the tractor run held at Glenmore, Co. Kilkenny, last bank holiday weekend, which not only included tractors, both old and new, but classic cars and bikes as well.
Despite the threat of rain there was a good turnout of vehicles on what turned out to be a fine autumn day.
Organised by the Tullogher and Rosbercon Vintage and Classic Club to raise funds for local community projects, the event brought in around €3,000, which will go to good causes in the area.
The event was led away by Dick Murphy of Murphy Motors, the nearby New Holland dealer, who was the major sponsor of the event.
The route was 25km in length and led from Glenmore GAA down through the village and on under the new bridge over the Suir, before returning to the village once more for refreshments and prize giving.
As always there is much of interest for the tractor enthusiast at these days, and in and amongst the number present, there are always found to be a few gems.
Rare beasts
One of the more interesting items was a Ursus 335. These were built from 1971-1978 and this example is now owned by Billy Roach.
It wasn’t quite so much how it looked, but how it sounded that made it stand out. The soft and steady thump of its twin cylinders was reminiscent more of a hot bulb engine, than a modern diesel.
Another notable tractor was the 37hp Massey Ferguson 133 belonging to Andrew and Fidelis Doherty. Apparently, only seven of these were sold in Ireland and this one dates from 1961.
Old Fords never die
There being a long established New Holland dealer in the area, there is little surprise to see a good scattering of Fords, with plenty of the later ones obviously still in daily use.
Meet the Case family
In a convoluted tale of takeover and acquisition, David Brown was bought out by Teneco in 1972 and merged with J.I. Case, which it also owned.
The farm machinery business of International Harvester was then purchased in 1984 and added to the mix to form Case International.
Modern workhorses
Tractor runs need not be exclusive to vintage and classic machines. Many owners and operators are equally keen to show their support for charitable causes and contribute to the community.
Prizes and praise for the community
The prize for the scariest tractor went to three local lads who dressed up a Massey Ferguson 7718 ready for Halloween.
The award for the best turned out vintage tractor went to John Duggan and his recently restored 1961 Fordson Dexta.
Fidelis Doherty, one of the leading organisers of the day, was keen to praise those who turned up, noting that the money raised would be a tremendous help to the various groups which help draw the community together.
The next generation
Mention the words vintage and classic alongside ‘tractor run’ and an image of cloth caps and well worn wellies spring to mind.
Thankfully this is very far from the truth and it was encouraging to see younger members of the community come along to support the event.