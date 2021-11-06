There is no better word than ‘community’ to sum up the tractor run held at Glenmore, Co. Kilkenny, last bank holiday weekend, which not only included tractors, both old and new, but classic cars and bikes as well.

Despite the threat of rain there was a good turnout of vehicles on what turned out to be a fine autumn day.

Organised by the Tullogher and Rosbercon Vintage and Classic Club to raise funds for local community projects, the event brought in around €3,000, which will go to good causes in the area. The Tullogher and Rosbercon Vintage Club will be playing host to the All Ireland Vintage Rally in 2022 at New Ross. L-r: David Makey; Fidelis Doherty; Richie Forristal; Phil Morrissey; Bob Saunders.

The event was led away by Dick Murphy of Murphy Motors, the nearby New Holland dealer, who was the major sponsor of the event.

The route was 25km in length and led from Glenmore GAA down through the village and on under the new bridge over the Suir, before returning to the village once more for refreshments and prize giving.

As always there is much of interest for the tractor enthusiast at these days, and in and amongst the number present, there are always found to be a few gems.

Rare beasts

One of the more interesting items was a Ursus 335. These were built from 1971-1978 and this example is now owned by Billy Roach. The Ursus 335 dates from the 70s. This one had found work on a soccer pitch before retiring

It wasn’t quite so much how it looked, but how it sounded that made it stand out. The soft and steady thump of its twin cylinders was reminiscent more of a hot bulb engine, than a modern diesel. Fidelis Doherty on a MF 133 which was purchased second-hand from Murphy Motors. The original owner traded it in for a Ford 5000

Another notable tractor was the 37hp Massey Ferguson 133 belonging to Andrew and Fidelis Doherty. Apparently, only seven of these were sold in Ireland and this one dates from 1961.

Old Fords never die

There being a long established New Holland dealer in the area, there is little surprise to see a good scattering of Fords, with plenty of the later ones obviously still in daily use.

Click on the gallery below and scroll across to view these tractors. The original Ford 6Y series had a distinctive vented bonnet and a not so golden reputation

From 1996, this 5030 was right on the cusp of the switch to New Holland tractors. The 5030 benefitted from an engine upgrade in 1994

The Ford Force ll range was introduced in 1985. It was also available as a ‘Highway’ model for the construction and utility markets

Meet the Case family

In a convoluted tale of takeover and acquisition, David Brown was bought out by Teneco in 1972 and merged with J.I. Case, which it also owned.

The farm machinery business of International Harvester was then purchased in 1984 and added to the mix to form Case International. Bearing the McCormick name and the IH badge, this 434 was a popular lightweight

A well preserved David Brown 996 does the marque proud

David Brown and IH finally came together under the Teneco banner as represented by this splendid Case 1494

Modern workhorses

Tractor runs need not be exclusive to vintage and classic machines. Many owners and operators are equally keen to show their support for charitable causes and contribute to the community. McCormick X5.40 offers 105hp, and is the epitome of a stockman’s all rounder

With 165hp on tap, this Deutz Fahr 6160 represents a popular market segment

Muscle on the tillage field is exactly what the John Deere 6210R provides with 210hp

Prizes and praise for the community

The prize for the scariest tractor went to three local lads who dressed up a Massey Ferguson 7718 ready for Halloween. L-R: Diarmuid Claridge, Richard Claridge, Tommy Grant

The award for the best turned out vintage tractor went to John Duggan and his recently restored 1961 Fordson Dexta. John Duggan on his Dexta taking a breather after completing the run

Fidelis Doherty, one of the leading organisers of the day, was keen to praise those who turned up, noting that the money raised would be a tremendous help to the various groups which help draw the community together.

The next generation

Mention the words vintage and classic alongside ‘tractor run’ and an image of cloth caps and well worn wellies spring to mind.