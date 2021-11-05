Those on the lookout for plant machinery and tractors are being urged to exercise caution due to a website claiming to be a machinery supplier, but which uses the name and details of another, legitimate dealer.

The website calls itself ‘McGee Machinery’, with the internet address of ‘mcgee-mf.com’.

This website bears no relationship to McGee Farm Machinery, based in Dunleer, Co. Louth – with operations in Northern Ireland – despite the ‘company’ behind the website using the same details, VAT number and company registration number as the Louth-based company.

McGee Farm Machinery has included a warning notice on its website homepage and social media channels saying: “It has come to our attention that the following website [mcgee-mf.com] is using all [our] details, VAT number and company reg number; and also our name.

“Please use caution if you come across this site as it is fraudulent and is not linked to either McGee Farm Machinery Ltd or McGee Farm Machinery NI Ltd,” the notice adds.

At the moment, a Google search for ‘McGee Farm Machinery NI’ brings up a map of Newry, Co. Down, showing the address of the real company’s office in Northern Ireland.

However, when you click on the option to go to the business’ website, you end up at the ‘wrong’ website. McGee Farm Machinery does not have a separate website for its Northern Ireland office.

Advertisement

Speaking to Agriland, Kevin McGee of McGee Farm Machinery explained that he first noticed this other website a number of weeks ago, but in the last few days he has been getting phone calls from people asking when their machinery was going to arrive, having dealt with the wrong website.

According to Kevin, at least €100,000 worth of transactions have gone through this website, though he believes the true figure to be higher.

He explained that the individuals behind the “fake” site purport to sell machinery at significantly reduced prices. He claims to have seen one tractor on this website that was worth at least €50,000 being offered for half that figure.

The website includes delivery/carriage in its cost, and asks for half of the payment up front. For example, the machine worth €50,000 ‘for real’ is offered for €25,000, with people paying €12,500 up front. They are told they can pay the balance after taking delivery of the machine.

According to Kevin, there is no machine to be delivered and the buyer is €12,500 out of pocket.

The website, instead of using “in-store” or official photos of the machinery, appears to use generic photos taken from the web. Indeed, many of the photos, on close inspection, do not appear to have been taken on the island of Ireland.

Kevin says he has alerted the Gardaí here, as well as the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), to the issue.