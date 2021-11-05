Agriland has learned with sadness of the untimely passing of well-known agri research consultant Pat Bogue, the founder of Broadmore Research and Consulting.

Pat passed away suddenly at his home in Ennis, Co. Clare, yesterday (Thursday, November 4).

A death notice on RIP.ie notes that Pat will be sadly missed by his wife Maria; his two sons, his parents and extended family and friends.

Pat Bogue RIP

He will repose at his residence tomorrow (Saturday, November 6) from 3:00p.m to 5:00p.m. The funeral mass will be held at Barefield Church on Sunday at 11:15a.m.

Agri research

Pat founded Broadmore Research and Consulting in 2005, following an earlier career in agricultural policy research and rural and community development. Broadmore is based in Ennis but has clients nationwide.

He graduated from University College Dublin (UCD) in 1993 with an honours degree in agricultural science and subsequently undertook a masters in agriculture (rural development).

Following a number of years working as agricultural policy officer with Macra na Feirme, Pat engaged in a doctorate research programme on dairy farms in Clare and achieved a PhD on the subject of developing small-scale dairy farms.

He also spent some time working in community development, providing policy support to community projects in Clare, Limerick and Tipperary.

Pat led a joint UCD/Teagasc research project focused on developing and monitoring the impact of a new farm family advisory programme, carrying out in-depth research into the attitudes and opinions of both farmers and advisors.

As the founder of Broadmore, he provided support across a range of sectors, including agriculture; education; research; advisory services; community and voluntary affairs; business; and sport.

May he rest in peace.