A compact former dairy farm on approximately 88ac at Coolatrindle, Kilmuckridge, Co. Wexford, will go for auction at The Ashdown Park Hotel in Gorey on December 2, at 3:00p.m.

Coming with a farmhouse and an extensive range of buildings, the property which is 4km from Kilmuckridge, is described as “an excellent ringfenced productive farm” by selling agent, Josh Pim of Savills Country.

“The 88ac farm formerly carried a herd of dairy cows. More recently, it has been let for the grazing of livestock and has previously grown arable crops,” Josh said.

The uninhabited 120m2 three bedroom farmhouse has one reception room. There is a garage next to the house.

The single-storey dwelling is accessed directly off the public road and can also be reached via the main farm entrance. It will appeal to those looking for a ‘project’ as it’s in need of renovation and repair.

There is a garden laid to lawn and sheltered by mature trees on the south and west, with the remaining two sides enclosed by a timber fence.

A former dairy farm

The extensive range of farm buildings on the eastern boundary of the farm were designed and constructed specifically for running a dairy enterprise. They have two entrance points off the public road.

Of steel frame construction, they provide winter accommodation for livestock and general purpose storage.

They comprise:

Former dairy complex: Dutch barn in five bays of steel frame construction beneath a corrugated roof with Yorkshire boarding and concrete walls. Slatted collecting area, parlour, bull pen, dairy and loft. This opens to:

Former cubicle shed: Two Dutch barns, each with lean-tos, in five bays of steel frame construction beneath corrugated roofs with corrugated cladding and concrete walls, central feed passage and slatted base. There are seven adjoining calving pens;

Covered silage clamp with lean-tos at each side: Dutch barn in four bays of steel frame construction beneath a corrugated roof with corrugated cladding and block and concrete walls. The lean-tos formerly served as a calf shed and workshop;

Hay shed: In seven bays of steel frame construction beneath a corrugated roof with part corrugated cladding and part concrete wall, part open;

Covered silage clamp with lean-to Dutch barn in three bays of steel frame construction beneath a corrugated roof with corrugated cladding and concrete walls;

Slatted shed: In four bays of steel frame construction beneath a corrugated roof with Yorkshire boarding and corrugated cladding, block and concrete walls and a central feed passage.

A feature of the farm buildings is the extensive concrete aprons and hard standing, including areas for a midden and a silage plinth.

The land

“The land has excellent access off a minor public road and lies within a ring-fenced boundary. The fields are of good workable size and layout, and are uniform in quality,” the agent said.

“A key feature is the useful internal hard track passing through the centre of the 88ac farm.

“The land lies between about 35m above sea level on the south western boundary and about 45m on the south eastern boundary. It is enclosed by a combination of mature hedgerows and post and wire fencing,” Josh continued.

“The ‘ploughable’ land is presently in grass, but has the ability to grow arable crops.

“Gorey (17km) and Enniscorthy (26km) are two thriving towns with an abundance of amenities, including quality restaurants and cafes, supermarkets and pubs, as well as a variety of retail stores.

“The historic town of Enniscorthy is anchored by its 13th century castle which sits in the heart of the town and is a well-known tourist attraction,” Josh said.

The M11 motorway which connects Enniscorthy and Dublin is just 16km from the property. There are also regular bus and train departures from Gorey and Enniscorthy connecting to Dublin city. Morriscastle beach (6km) was awarded its blue flag in 2008 which has been maintained to date.

The area has a well developed agricultural infrastructure, including several agricultural machinery merchants, livestock marts, veterinary surgeries, as well as milk and grain processing plants.

The advised minimum value for the 88ac property is €950,000.

Viewings are strictly by appointment with Savills Country.