An important component of the early 19th century domestic built heritage of south county Wexford – Thornville House, Ballycogly – will go for sale by online auction on Monday, November 15, at 3:00p.m.

“This excellent 132ac property is located between the villages of Killinick and Ballycogly, circa 1km from Ballycogly and 3km from Killinick, close to Ballymore church,” said selling agent David Quinn of Quinn Property.

“It is 3km off the main Rosslare to Wexford road (N25), 10km south of Wexford town and 10km north of Rosslare harbour. Wexford town is situated along the M11 Dublin/Rosslare route at the mouth of the River Slaney and is the largest town in Co. Wexford with a population in the region of 20,000.

“It has a large range of shops, services, amenities and both primary and second level schools servicing the town and a large surrounding rural hinterland,” David continued.

“This superb circa 132ac roadside holding is laid out in a number of large divisions with the land generally being of excellent quality.

“The listed residence is a three storey over-basement period property with the original two storey section being over 300 years old and the larger three storey section built in the mid-1800s.

“Originally built by John Lloyd, the property is a fine example of typical Georgian architecture that maximises scenic views of the gently rolling countryside,” David continued.

“The house has many attractive original features such as cut-granite sills, timber sash windows, carved timber surrounds to door openings and panelled shutters on windows.

“It has been unoccupied in recent years and is in need of renovation and restoration work,” the agent said.

Building breakdown

Ground floor accommodation comprises: Front porch: 2.1m x 2.1m; front hall: 8.0m x 2.5m wood floor, coving; reception room 1: 7.1m x 4.7m wood floor, coving, marble fire place; reception room 2: 5.5m x 4.5m wood floor, coving, stove; wet room: 2.7m x 2.3m tiled floor, shower; toilet: 1.5m x 1.0m W.C., w.h.b.; kitchen: 5.0m x 5.0m Aga cooker, beamed ceiling, slab floor; toilet: 2.2m x 1.5m W.C., w.h.b.; utility: 4.5m x 4.5m beamed ceiling, slab floor, staircase to first floor; room 1: 3.6m x 3.0m beamed ceiling, concrete floor; room 2: 7.0m x 4.5m beamed ceiling, brick floor.

The first floor comprises the following: Bedroom 1: 4.5m x 5.0m coving, open fire, wood floor; room 1: 4.6m x 4.7m wood floor; room 2: 3.0m x 4.0m wood floor; w.c.: 2.5m x 1.5m lino floor, W.C., w.h.b.

The second floor comprises the following: Landing: 5.0m x 2.5m; bedroom 2: 4.8m x 5.5m coving, open fire, wood floor; Jack and Jill bathroom: 4.8m x 3.5m w.c. 2.2m x 1.2m carpet, W.C., w.h.b.; bedroom 3: 4.7m x 3.5m coving, wood floor and balcony: 3.0m x 2.0m.

The third floor comprises the following: bedroom 4: 5.0m x 4.5m with open fire and vaulted ceiling and bedroom 5: 3.7m x 2.3m.

The basement comprises the following: room 1: 4.5m x 2.5m with slab floor; room 2: 4.5m x 2.5m slab floor; room 3: 4.5m x 4.7m slab floor; room 4: 3.6m x 2.5m slab floor; room 5: 7.0m x 1.5m slab floor; room 6: 7.0m x 1.5m slab floor and hall: 5.7m x 2.2m, slab floor.

The Wexford farm’s outbuilding and land

“There are a number of outbuildings including: stone built shed divided into a number of stables and compartments (30m x 3m); partially lofted stone built shed with bell tower divided into a number of stables and compartments (30m x 8m); stone built shed incorporating a number of stables (35m x 5.5m); stone built shed (25m x 3.8m); stone built shed (25m x 3.5m) and walled in garden,” said David Quinn.

“This is a beautiful period residence that, with investment, will be returned to its former glory; a reminder of grander times.

“The land is laid out in a number of large divisions, all of which are currently in grass, generally free draining soil, ideally suited to tillage or grassland.

“There are circa 12.3ac which were planted to forestry over 20 years ago, the majority to citrus spruce, with a small amount of ash,” he said.

The property will be offered in the following lots: lot 1: circa 74.74ac with residence and farmyard; lot 2: circa 57.5ac and lot 3: the entire.

The striking 132ac property has come to the market as the land owner is retiring.

It is guiding as follows: lot 1: circa 74.74ac with residence and farmyard: €800,000; lot 2: circa 57.5 ac: €600,000; lot 3: entire: €1.4 million.

“Land sales in this area are very strong and generally land sells for €10,000 – €12,000/ac. The property will appeal to local farmers looking to expand existing holdings or someone looking to restore the property to its original beauty,” the agent said.

