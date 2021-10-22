Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue stopped in to Kilkenny Mart last night (Thursday, October 21) as part of his Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) consultation tour in marts in every county.

But, as with Tullow Mart in Co. Carlow earlier in the day, the minister arrived to find a large presence of members of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), who were protesting in both locations against the funding details of the next CAP, which were revealed this week.

The video below highlights the tension that was in the room. Kilkenny IFA chair Jim Mulhall was addressing the meeting at the start, and didn’t hold back on his – and the IFA’s – feelings on the CAP details:

One of the more memorable moments – which comes at the end of the five-and-a-half minute video – saw Mulhall suggest that he assist the minister in chairing the meeting.

“If you don’t mind, I’ll assist you in chairing the meeting…just to keep it flowing,” Mulhall told the minister.

However, Minister McConalogue didn’t take him up on the offer.

“No Jim, I’ll chair the meeting. I’ve organised the meeting. I’ve chaired all of them and I’ll chair tonight, but thanks for the offer,” the minister insisted, to a rumble of discontent from the audience.

After a short back-and-forth, a rather dejected-looking Mulhall handed the microphone to the minister, who went on to give his opening remarks.

Minister McConalogue’s mart tour continues this evening at Mid-Tipperary Mart in Thurles, Co. Tipperary, where there is, once again, a significant IFA presence. Macra na Feirme members have also turned out in force.

Macra had said earlier this evening that it would stage a demonstration at the mart in Thurles, with the organisation’s president John Keane saying “Not a single additional euro has been allocated for farm-succession supports”.

Initial footage from the scene shows that the minister has retained his chairmanship role for tonight’s meeting…

